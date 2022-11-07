After Tiger 3, Ridhi Dogra Joins Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan

Follow Us:
Ridhi Dogra is all set to be featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is a true pan-Indian film. Apart from featuring India’s biggest actors like Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in pivotal roles, Ridhi Dogra is also said to be a key part of the film.

SNS | New Delhi | November 7, 2022 2:48 pm

(Photo: Twitter)

Atlee Kumar’s directorial has been making waves ever since its announcement and now there’s a new development in the film’s cast. Ridhi Dogra is all set to be featured in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan which is a true pan-Indian film. Apart from featuring India’s biggest actors like Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in pivotal roles, Ridhi Dogra is also said to be a key part of the film.

It is learned that Ridhi Dogra,  popularly known for her work in OTT shows like ‘Married Woman’ and ‘Asur’ has joined the cast of Jawan. She will play an important role, the details of which have been kept under wraps to maintain the suspense around the plot. She is said to be playing a significant part and has already finished shooting for her portion.

A source close to the development reveals, “Ridhi Dogra has already shot for Jawan in Mumbai and Chennai. She is a talented artist and has done commendable work in this film. It will be commendable to see her get into a new character.”

