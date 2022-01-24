Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal embrace parenthood with an adorable pic from the maternity shoot

Popular singer and TV host Aditya Narayan who got married to his long-time ladylove Shweta Agarwal in December 2020 recently took to Instagram to share a happy update from their life.

The couple is expecting their first child, and they announce this good news with an adorable picture from a maternity shoot. In the image, Shweta Agarwal is proudly flaunting her baby bump as Aditya Narayan hugs her. The two are sharing a laugh in the adorable frame.

Sharing this news, Aditya wrote in cation: “Shweta and I feel grateful and blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon,” along with the hashtag, #Baby on the way.”

Replying to the update, Vikrant Massey said, “Baby Nanu on the way. Kamaal.” Avika Gor wrote, “God bless,” with heart emojis.

Shreya Ghosal said, “Wow. Heartiest congratulations. What wonderful news.” Neha Kakkar and Salim Merchant too congratulated the couple. Singer Aditi Singh Sharma said, “Omg…omg…Baby Shwaad arriving soon.” Neeti Mohan dropped clap emojis along and said, “Omg.”

Shweta Agarwal too shared the same post on her timeline. Replying to it, Aditya Narayan said, “My cutie pie is blessing us with another cutie pie. Can’t wait,” with a flurry of heart emojis.

The announcement comes a day after Shweta’s birthday. Aditya had shared a picture of her posing to wish her. “Happy Birthday Lady Dynamite @shwetaagarwaljha,” it was captioned.