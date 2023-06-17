‘Adipurush’: Twitter users roast movie for ‘cringeworthy’ dialogues

Om Raut’s movie ‘Adipurush’ may have been off to a good start at the box office but cinegoers don’t really seem to be very happy with the dialogues. Several of them took to social media to criticize the language used in the movie.

“Teri bua ka bageecha hai jo hawa khane aa gaya?” and “Jali na teri? Ab aur jalegi” are some dialogues that have not gone down too well with people.

Even when the teaser for the high-budget film was released, it received negative feedback from the audience, with many criticizing the VFX and language used in the film.

Social media users, particularly those who grew up watching Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, have expressed that ‘Adipurush’ adds little to no value in understanding the context of the epic. They argue that the film’s language is not in line with their expectations.

One dialogue in particular, “Tel tere baap ki, aag bhi tere baap kaa. Aur jalega bhi tera baap,” has drawn significant criticism on Twitter. Many users have accused the movie makers of distorting the original plot with such dialogues.

The dialogue writer of the movie, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, has become a trending topic on Twitter as users call him out for the ‘cringe’ dialogues that they believe do not suit the characters they consider to be deities.

As the dialogues of ‘Adipurush’ continue to receive criticism for being too casual and modern, featuring contemporary slang in a historical setting, the makers of the film have yet to respond.

During a 2020 interview, Muntashir emphasized that he approached the writing of the film’s dialogues with great respect. He even mentioned the gesture of removing his shoes as a symbolic act of reverence towards the subject matter.

Opinions regarding the language used in the film vary among users, with some considering it inappropriate and others feeling that it doesn’t match the overall tone and genre of the movie. Twitter has become a hub for memes and trolls who are directing their criticism towards the creators and Muntashir specifically for these dialogues.