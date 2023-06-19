Adipurush makers to ‘revise’ dialogues, announces writer Manoj Muntashir

The dialogue writer of the movie ‘Adipurush,’ Manoj Muntashir Shukla, made an announcement on Sunday that the makers of the movie have decided to make revisions to some of the dialogues. The decision came after the film faced heavy criticism for its usage of what many described as ‘cringe’ language.

Initially, Muntashir had staunchly defended the dialogues, stating that he intentionally wrote them in order to infuse a modern touch and replicate the way ordinary people converse in real life. However, the film, directed by Om Raut, has been met with severe backlash from the audience due to its incorporation of informal language, unwarranted innuendos, and unsettling visual effects.

During an interview, Muntashir was questioned about the rationale behind certain lines in the film that had garnered significant criticism. In response, he explained that an extensive and meticulous thought process had gone into crafting the dialogues, particularly those of the character Bajrang, which had received more negative attention compared to others.

Muntashir cleverly defended himself by highlighting the fact that not everyone speaks the same language and it is crucial to acknowledge linguistic distinctions. However, his defensive comments further fueled the backlash, leading to increased trolling and criticism on social media. In order to address the concerns and avoid hurting people’s sentiments, he later went on record to announce that certain dialogues would be rewritten.

According to Muntashir, he had penned over 4,000 lines of dialogue for ‘Adipurush.’ However, only five of those lines had caused offense, and those would be amended. In a lengthy post on Twitter, he expressed that nothing is more important than the feelings of the audience. While he could present numerous arguments in favor of his dialogues, he realized that such reasoning would not alleviate the pain experienced by those who were hurt by them. Consequently, both he and the film’s producer-director agreed to revise the dialogues, ensuring that the revised lines would be incorporated into the film during the upcoming week.

The decision to revise the dialogues reflects the filmmakers’ responsiveness to the audience’s feedback and their commitment to delivering a more inclusive and respectful cinematic experience. By addressing the concerns raised by the audience, the makers of ‘Adipurush’ aim to create a film that appeals to a wider range of viewers while staying true to its creative vision. As the revisions are implemented, it remains to be seen how they will impact the overall narrative and reception of the film.