Actress Shoba Narayan details idea behind ‘DDLJ’ broadway musical

The broadway musical adaptation of the iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, titled ‘Come Fall In Love,’ aims for cultural unification in a growingly divisive and toxic world as it celebrates inclusivity and diversity in the show’s lead actress Shoba Narayan’s opinion.

Shoba, who played the role of teenage Alex Parrish (a role essayed by Priyanka Chopra as an adult) in the American thriller-drama series ‘Quantico,’ will be seen essaying the role of Simran (played by Kajol in the film) in the musical.

Detailing the idea behind the broadway musical, the actress said, “‘Come Fall in Love” tells a beautiful story of uniting people from different walks of life. Given the toxic narrative of division that has been running in our world today, Come Fall in Love is a heartfelt and relevant show that explores the importance of inclusivity and learning about a world beyond our own.”

She further mentions how just one look around the rehearsal room fills her heart with joy, “As I look around our rehearsal room, I see members of every department, from East to West, pouring their full selves into this piece, and striving to authentically represent the world we are portraying.”

She is absolutely “thrilled” about bringing this classic love story to Broadway and to be playing the lead role.

The show will mark the debut of an Indian director on the medium of Broadway.

Aditya Chopra, who directed the 1995 Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer classic, has taken over the reins for the broadway adaptation as well. It is also the first Bollywood musical set to be on Broadway.

“The fact that we have an Indian musical headed to Broadway feels incredibly personal and monumental to me as an Indian American actor who grew up loving Bollywood films and musical theatre. It was only a matter of time before Broadway and Bollywood found each other and I am over the moon to be leading this exceptional production”, Shobha added.

Composer duo Vishal and Sheykhar too will be debuting as composers on the medium.

Shruti Merchant will do her first Broadway musical as Associate Choreographer.

The musical will feature 18 original English songs and the makers reveal that they also have a beautiful song ‘Love In Every Colour’ that celebrates the theme of inclusivity through the show.

Vishal and Sheykhar said in a statement, “We are extremely proud that one of the most-loved Indian films, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, is being adapted into the musical ‘Come Fall In Love’ at The Old Globe San Diego, with all our sights firmly set on Broadway. This is the first time an Indian film is being adapted for Broadway by the original filmmaker himself.”

“This is therefore, also the first time India, our culture, our music, our dance and our wonderful open-heartedness is being represented to the world in this form, for and by creators and artists from India, along with celebrated veterans of Broadway Musical Theatre”, they added.

Austin Colby, who plays an American boy Roger, who falls in love with Simran, in the musical adaptation, said, “After watching DDLJ, I was filled with joy, peering through a window into the rich world of Indian culture. It is overwhelming to fully process DDLJ’s impact on both Indian and global audiences, touching hearts and changing lives.”

Aditya Chopra directs a cast of 30, which includes Shoba Narayan as Simran, Austin Colby as Rog Mandel, Irvine Iqbal as Baldev, Rupal Pujara as Lajjo, Vishal Vaidya as Ajit and Siddharth Menon as Kuljt.

For The Old Globe run, the musical begins performances September 1 through October 16, with the official Opening on Wednesday, September 14.