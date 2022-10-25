Actor Leslie Jordan, 67, dies in car accident

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, best known for his work on ‘Will and Grace, died in a car accident. He was 67.

Jordan died in a car accident on Monday morning in Hollywood and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LA County coroner, who identified Jordan, and a spokesperson for the LA Fire Department.

Leslie has been best known to US television audiences for his recurring role on NBC comedy ‘Will and Grace’ as Beverly Leslie, the comic foil of the Karen character played by Megan Mullally.

Leslie, more than an actor and a comedian has been known for touching the hearts of those who came across as human and bringing joy to those he touched. His attorney Eric Feig mentioned in a statement about his ability to connect with people of all ages, and said, “his humility, kindness, and his sweetness will be sorely missed by all,”.

A native of Tennessee, who moved to the US, was documented by Jordan in his 2009 book “My Trip Down the Pink Carpet,”. He “boarded a Greyhound bus bound for LA with $1,200 sewn into his underpants and never looked back,” a publisher’s description of the book read.

Jordan originated the role of Earl “Brother Boy” Ingram in the award-winning play “Sordid Lives,” which he reprised in the 2000 independent film adaption.