Actor Karthi tells Ilaiyaraaja: Our hearts are always with you and your music that is timeless and definitely cosmic!

Actor Karthi has congratulated ace music director Ilaiyaraaja, who is now in London to present his first ever western classical symphony – Symphony No 1 – Valiant.

Taking to his X timeline, Karthi wrote, “Dear @ilaiyaraaja sir, Our hearts are always with you and your music that is timeless and definitely cosmic. Congratulations sir for the release of Symphony No 1 – Valiant. The world can now relish your music which has enthralled millions of us across generations. Our world is richer because of your music sir and am looking forward to greeting you in person.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, actor Sivakarthikeyan had called on Ilaiyaraaja and wished him ahead of the Isaignani’s first ever western classical symphony which is to be held at the Eventim Apollo theatre in London on March eighth. Sivakarthikeyan also presented to him a musical instrument in the shape of a peacock.

Advertisement

Soon after the meeting, Ilaiyaraaja took to his X timeline to register his happiness. He wrote,”Happy to receive @Siva_Kartikeyan’s heartfelt wishes in person! and the well thought wonderful gift was a pleasant surprise!”

Ilaiyaraaja, who will be present for the entire Symphony, is also likely to perform the exclusive orchestra versions of popular songs on the occasion.

What makes the event more special is the fact that the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will be joining Ilaiyaraaja in this historic performance.

Ilaiyaraaja had, a few days ago, posted a video clip in which he had made the announcement about his upcoming performance at the Eventim Apollo Theatre in London.

Ilaiyaraaja had said, “A historical moment is going to happen. At the Eventim Apollo theatre, London on March 8th, As the first Indian, I am happy, very, very happy to present my first ever western classical symphony. I will be there to present this and also perform a special surprise performance with a full piece orchestra featuring the phenomenal Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London. Don’t miss it. Be there to witness history happening.”