Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wish Ali Fazal on his Birthday

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Kholsa wished actor Ali Fazal on his birthday. They took it to their Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ali Fazal in his wedding attire, designed by them.
The attire was designed for Ali Fazal for his wedding with Richa Chadha’s wedding in Lucknow. The actor looked majesty in this masterpiece bespoke custom-made sherwani.
In the picture the actor is wearing a muted gold beige slit long tussar silk sherwani with impeccably detailed Resham hand embroidery. A dash of gold at the hem gives the ensemble a distinctly dramatic edge. The inner Kurta and Churidar have been crafted in airy, light weight cotton silk and exclusive thread detailing.
Ali and Richa got married in a ceremony that took place from 30th September to 7th October.