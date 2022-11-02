Abhishek Banerjee & Rajpal Yadav commence shoot for Apurva along with Tara Sutaria

Abhishek Banerjee is currently basking in the success of Bhediya’s trailer which was well-received by the audience. The actor shined throughout the trailer and became one of the most talked about elements of the film.

Currently, the star and Rajpal Yadav are in Jaisalmer’s shooting for Apurva which also stars Tara Sutaria. The actor has kickstarted shooting for Apurva!

Taking to social media, she shared a picture of himself with veteran actor Rajpal Yadav and wrote “Golden evening with a golden man.

Very few artists can stay relevant across generations. @rajpalofficial is one of them ”

Abhishek Banerjee’s presence was felt throughout the trailer and we couldn’t ignore the talent in him. Without a doubt, Abhishek Banerjee is the funniest element of the film Bhediya. Now the actor is appearing in films like Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2, and Apurva and was recently seen as a lead in Nazar Andaaz.

After playing the role of Sultan in Helmet, Vishal Tyagi in Pataal Lok, Lawyer Eeshit Mehta in Rashmi Rocket, and many more. It’s fascinating to see how slowly and steadily, with every character, Abhishek Banerjee has successfully sustained his image as a quality actor in the mind of today’s audience. His extraordinary work portfolio has impressed us and today he is recognized for the characters he has played.