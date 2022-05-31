Abhishek Banerjee bringing a bold character in his upcoming RANA NAIDU

As Netflix announced its upcoming, RANA NAIDU, Abhishek Banerjee gained a lot of fame for his amazing performance as Hatoda Tyagi in Pataal Lok and Compounder in Mirzapur, is all set to bring a bold character to the web show.

According to the sources, “Abhishek will be reuniting with Karan Anshuman, the writer of Mirzapur and the character that he will be playing in this film is very bold and different. We would see him in a very different avatar after Pataal Lok and Mirzapur”.

Adding to it, the actor also posted on his social media while announcing, RANA NAIDU, his next show on Netflix. The whole team can be seen in the picture, while the actor is missing out on the frame that he mentioned in the caption saying –

“Anddd it a wrap for RANA NAIDU🥂🥂🥂..

major FOMO coz I couldn’t join the beautiful team to celebrate.. really excited for this one guy.. watch out for RANA on @netflix_in🤘😊😊”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

While the announcement of the series is done, currently Abhishek is shooting in Delhi for another web show and will be further seen in ‘Nazarandaaz’ ‘Bhediya’ and 7 new projects, Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genres of films.