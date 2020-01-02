Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull poster has been unveiled.

The Manmarziyaan actor took to his official Instagram account to share the first look poster of the upcoming film.

In the poster of sepia-tint, Abhishek’s silhouetted look has been captured. He wears classic mafia aviators and a set of rings. His look will remind fans of the uber-suave Guru film that he did many years ago.

With a lighted background and a half-revealed look, the poster’s foreground carries the tagline that begins with “2020 is the year of The Big Bull: The Man Who Sold Dreams To India.”

Abhishek captioned the poster, “The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India.”

Directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma, The Big Bull looks like a film to vouch for.

A rather Godfatherly feels to the poster makes it even more likable.

The Big Bull is a biopic of Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes in the financial market between 1990 and 2000.

The film also features Ileana D’Cruz and Lekha Prajapati in pivotal roles.