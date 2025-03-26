Abhilash Chaudhary reveals what makes Salman Khan stand out among other actors

Actor Abhilash Chaudhary, who will be seen working with Salman Khan in “Sikandar,” shared his admiration for the star and the unique qualities that make him stand apart from other actors in the industry.

When asked about the best lesson he has learned from Salman, Chaudhary was quick to highlight Khan’s unparalleled energy and his remarkable ability to adapt to different roles and situations.

Abhilash told IANS, “His energy is truly unmatched. What I admire most about him is how quickly he adapts to different things. Whether it’s his action scenes, his dance moves, or his dialogue delivery, he gets involved so quickly. He has a unique ability to immerse himself in every part of his work. I have worked with many actors, but his style and energy are exceptional. He doesn’t need to say much to convey his message. Sometimes, he would just pass a smile to let me know I did a good job. It’s such a unique way of communicating. He doesn’t need to say four lines to make you feel appreciated—his smile speaks volumes.”

Talking about his experience of working with Salman, Chaudhary shared, “It was always a dream to work with Salman sir. Being a huge fan of his, it was a goal of mine to share the screen with him. In Dabangg 3, I had a small cameo, but I didn’t have a scene with him. So, I always hoped that I’d get a chance to work closely with him. I met him last year during a match at the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) in Dubai. I prayed that I would get an opportunity to work with him, and soon after, I was offered this role in Sikandar. When we started filming, I told him that I had prayed to work with him, and he very kindly told me to ask for something bigger! For me, it was already a big deal to be working with him.”

Abhilash Chaudhary also shared some surprising moments from his time working with Salman Khan, highlighting the actor’s ability to amaze everyone around him with his effortless approach

“There have been several moments that surprised me. One particularly memorable moment was when we were playing cricket together. You go to the set with the mindset that you need to focus on your lines or your character for the scene. But when I arrived, I saw Salman sir playing cricket, and he invited me to join in. We spent an hour playing cricket together, and it was such a healthy, enjoyable moment. Another time, his team member noticed that I wasn’t getting a chance to work out due to the hectic schedule. Salman sir himself offered me the opportunity to use the gym. That was a very thoughtful and surprising gesture from him. It’s moments like these that show his caring nature,” he revealed.

‘Sikandar,’ helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, stars Salman Khan in the titular role. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release in theatres on March 30, 2025.