Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ surpasses Akshay’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ at Day 1 Box office

After a long wait Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been released in the theaters. While the film is receiving immense love from the audience for its heart-touching story, and now the box office figures of the first day have also registered a great opening for the film.

Looking at the initial collection of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the film successfully collected 11.5 Cr. on the very first day. Having been released on the auspicious occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ seems like the film is garnering all the love from the masses. However these figures are just from the Hindi Market, the figures from the south are yet to be received.

Having seen such a great opening, it seems like the film will surely see a huge crowd on the upcoming weekend including the national and festive holidays of Independence Day, Parsi New Year, and Janmashtami.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film is released on 11 August.