Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey’s release date has been shifted. Aamir Khan shared a warm note on his official Twitter account announcing that the release was shifted at his request.

Aamir Khan’s next project, Laal Singh Chaddha, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan will now be a solo release this Christmas 2020.

Tweeting about it, Aamir said, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it.

Love. a”

Akshay Kumar’s film will now release on 22 January 2021. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Kriti Sanon in the female lead.

The makers of Bachchan Pandey also shared a new look from the film in which Akshay is seen in a full beard, red bandana, a scar that passes through his left eye and nose and a heavy set of gold chain over a well-built muscular body.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha across the country alongside Kareena Kapoor.

An adaptation of the iconic Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.