Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, paid his obeisance at the Golden Temple.

On Saturday, the actor took some time from his busy schedule and went to the Golden Temple to seek blessings. The actor can be seen wearing a blue tee and light brown trousers with a white scarf, donning the Sikh look.

The actor also listened to ‘Shabad kirtan’. The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib is popularly known as the Golden Temple, reported IANS.

Broadly inspired by the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Pankaj Tripathi.

The characters essayed by Aamir and Kareena will reportedly be seen in various looks to denote the passage of time over three decades and also depict them in various professions, reported Hindustan Times.

Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to be released in India on December 25, 2020.