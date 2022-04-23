Aamir Khan drops another video teasing fans about his ‘kahaani’!

Aamir Khan’s video playing box cricket yesterday broke the internet as the superstar also announced that he will be sharing a special ‘kahaani’ on the 28th April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The video sparked heated conversation on digital platforms as fans floated several theories around what this ‘kahaani’ might be. The comments ranged from the superstar making his debut on the OTT platform, a new personal development, a film announcement, the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer to even a new collaboration with IPL, the theories kept pouring in.

To add to the excitement, the extremely private Aamir Khan who is rarely in the public eye, next dropped another video of himself playing cricket as he discussed his chances at the IPL and also contemplated where he will reveal this ‘kahaani’ that everyone’s been talking about.

Our calendars are now marked for 28th April, as we wait with baited breath for Aamir Khan’s ‘kahaani’.