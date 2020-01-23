The character poster of R Badree as Sunil Valson from the upcoming sports film, ’83 is out.

The Southern cinema icon took to his official Instagram handle to share news.

Sharing the poster of himself, he wrote, “India ke ace of pace! So proud to have played the role of this outstanding cricketer. Presenting #SunilValson! #ThisIs83.”

Sunil Valson is a former Indian cricketer who was selected for the 1983 Cricket World Cup but was reportedly the only player in the squad who did not play a single match.

He was the best Left Arm Fast bowler available in India between 1981-87, he also represented the state of Tamil Nadu in 1981-82.

Ranveer Singh also shared the character poster of R Badree on his official social media handle.

The makers of ’83 have also been unveiling character posters of various cast members lately.

’83 will trace the story of India’s maiden win at the Cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will play his wife.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu among others are also part of the film’s ensemble cast.

Produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to released on 10 April 2020.