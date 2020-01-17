While the first look series of ’83 is making a lot of buzz, the makers have launched a new poster featuring Nishant Dahiya who plays the role of Roger Binny in the film.

Binny was the first Anglo-Indian to play cricket for India. Known as a Cricket all-rounder, he is best known for his impressive bowling performance in the 1983 Cricket World Cup where he was the highest wicket-taker( 18 wickets).

The makers of ’83 took to their social media and shared Nishant Dahiya’s character poster and wrote “The highest wicket taker of the 1983 World Cup, this tall all-rounder came through when the country needed him.

Meet the next devil, #RogerBinny! #ThisIs83.”

Ranveer Singh also took to his social media and shared the latest poster, “RIP IT LIKE ROG!!!IMPOSING, FEROCIOUS & DEADLY!!! Presenting #NishantDahiya as the famed all-rounder #RogerBinny “.

As the film is inching towards its release, makers have already kickstarted the promotion with a series of first look posters of the whole 1983 squad who brought joy with the historic win.

Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

Recently, the makers also shared the logo from the movie.

’83 is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.