The makers of ’83 have shared the much-anticipated character poster of Punjabi singer and actor, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal.

Harrdy took to his official Instagram account to share the poster with a heartfelt note that spoke of his personal journey of playing cricket for the states of Punjab.

“Not a lot of you who know me, know that I have played First Class Cricket for Punjab and Under 19’s for India. I’ve played cricket for more than 10 years of my life and Cricket was always my first love.Always wanted to play for the country and wear the Indian Jersey.”

Citing personal injuries as the reason for not being part of the team, he added, “Circumstances were such that due to injuries, I couldn’t. Life has played a full circle for me, what I couldn’t do in real life doing that for my debut in Bollywood. Grateful for this opportunity to be playing the character of a legend – Madan Lal Sir.#ThisIs83.”

In the poster, Harrdy is captured while throwing a ball.

Ranveer Singh also shared Harrdy’s poster on his official Instagram handle.

Madan Lal enjoyed all-round success scoring10,2014 runs, including 22 hundreds, also capturing 625 wickets. He was also a member of the 1983 World Cup final winning team.

Madan Lal is memorialized for bowling to Vivian Richards in the final match, while Kapil Dev took the extraordinary catch.

’83 is being directed by Kabir Khan and revolves around the story of India’s maiden win at the 1983 World Cup.

The team was captained by Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of the legendary cricketer.

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri , Madhu Mantena, Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated to release on 10 April 2020.