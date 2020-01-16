Another character poster from Kabir Khan’s film ’83 is out. Featuring Dinker Sharma as cricketer Kirti Azad, the poster is the first one among a league of batsman posters unveiled by the makers.

Ranveer Singh, who essays the role of Kapil Dev in the sports drama, took to his official Instagram handle to introduce Dinker as Kirti.

He captioned the poster, “SABSE SHARARTI! Never a dull moment around the Badmaash Baller #KirtiAzad ! #KapilsDevils #ThisIs83…”

In the golden-orange hues poster, Dinker is seen in action throwing a ball.

Kirti Azad is a politician and former cricketer who played 7 Tests and 25 ODIs for India between 1980 and 1986. An aggressive right-hand batsman and an offspinner, he made his Test debut at Wellington.

Playing for the Indian Cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup was a highlight of his career.

’83 will trace that momentous victory of India’s first win at the World Cup against West Indies in the final. Kapil Dev captained the team.

The makers of the sports-drama have been unveiling posters of its cast, beginning with its cricket team members.

As of now, character posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna, and Jiiva have been unveiled.

In the Kabir Khan directorial, Deepika Padukone will also play the role of Kapil Dev’s on-screen wife, Romi Dev.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of Bollywood, ’83 is produced by Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Madhu Mantena, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala.

It is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 April 2020.