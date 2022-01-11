Widening the powers for the youth and employment net

Every year since 1985, India observes 12th January, the Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as National Youth Day. “It was felt that the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth,” quotes the Govt of India communication.

Understanding the reality that today’s youth represent the most dynamic and vibrant segment of the population and with a holistic approach to nurture this asset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided welfare measures for the youth. Some among them includes Prime Minister’s Financial Empowerment Scheme- Bank Account (PMJDY) Prime Minister’s Personal Accident Protection Scheme (PMSBY), Prime Minister’s Personal Life Protection Scheme (PMJJBY), Prime Minister’s Digital India Initiative, Prime Minister’s Youth Career Development Scheme (startup India), Minority Youth Empowerment (Nai manzil) Education Scholarship for Minority Youths (Merit Students).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes for the youth suggested to rebuild the Indian society, inclusive growth was the primary means for empowering the young population.

Understanding the simple and yet powerful message, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan conveyed his ideas directly to the people, especially to the youth. His message and art of work broke through the shackles of caste and creed and spoke the language of Atmanirbhar youth.

His government worked to provide the right kind of skill development trainings for which the Chief Minister launched a focused Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Vikas NITI to promote socio-economic growth and employment opportunity for the youth. The scheme captures the importance of his ideas and promoting rural entrepreneurship among youth, especially women. The self-employment schemes in Vikas Niti provide access to credit, technology, locally as well as for the global markets for MSMEs. It also encourages youth to establish their enterprise at their hometown/village.

His government engaged in the task of developing the personality and leadership qualities of the youth by involving them in different schemes. To mention, one such scheme being MP Mukhyamantri Kaushalya Yojna. The scheme provides free skill-based training according to employment-oriented national standards for women.

Madhya Pradesh Government is also making efforts to develop core competence among the youth in Agriculture, Healthcare, Reliable and Quality Electric power, Information and Communication Technology and Strategic sector. MP government is making all efforts to invest hugely in the youth of the State with path-breaking initiatives to build a united, strong and modern Madhya Pradesh with a commitment to take the State to new heights.

All these initiatives of the State government seek to transform State into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy following the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”. While preparing strong foundation for the youth, Chief Minister Chouhan is planning the state to religiously continue treading on the path of Atmanirbharta.

The government is also incentivizing its youth icons and took the opportunity to reward international hockey player Vivek Sagar, who was part of the Indian squad who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with a cheque of Rs.1 Cr to and offered him Deputy Superintendent of Police post in the State’s Home Department. Similarly, the CM reached out to congratulate the Bhopal-based electrical engineer Jagrati Awasthi, who bagged the overall second position in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination 2020. On Oct 2, 2021, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Jamun sapling in Bhopal’s Smart Garden with Jagriti Awasthi.

Capturing the ideas and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the Madhya Pradesh Government is transforming the eternal energy of the youth by observing ‘Employment day’ on January 12th on his birth anniversary. Like the other beneficiary schemes launched covering all sections of the society in the State, the Employment Day caters to provide benefits to 3 lakh people through Employment Fairs, held in districts across Madhya Pradesh which will provide the right kind of opportunities of self-employment to the youth of the State.