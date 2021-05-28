Ed-tech platform Vedantu on Friday introduced the ‘Help India Learn’ initiative under which a fund of Rs 15 crore has been set up to assist nearly 12,000 children impacted due to the Covid pandemic in the country.

Through this initiative, which begins on an immediate basis, Vedantu will provide emergency food, medical assistance along with a long-term academic mentorship by adopting these children academically and providing free education to assure their learning never stops.

Vedantu will also work in tandem with various NGOs who are working on the ground for the welfare of children that are affected by Covid-19.

These organisations will ensure that resources are provided to the affected children as soon as possible in a transparent manner.

The Help India Learn initiative aims to assist students who are unable to access for-profit ed-tech due to financial constraints or a digital divide.

“The nationwide school closures have already disrupted learning for children and there is an urgent need to invest in our children to mitigate the impact of this pandemic. While the pandemic brought to the forefront the digital divide as far as K12 education is concerned, the worst impact is on kids who have lost their parents or an earning member of the family,” said Pulkit Jain, Co-founder & Product Head, Vedantu.

“This is a time for all of us to come together to do our bit to ensure we tide over this crisis. Internally many of our employees came forward to contribute towards this initiative.

“The safety and well-being of children are of utmost importance and therefore, we have taken necessary steps that will not only protect their future but also safeguard their present.” Jain added.

Vedantu has also offered NGOs and individuals working towards the safety and assisting the affected children to team up with the platform.

Individuals and NGOs can also reach out to the company (https://www.helpindialearn.in/ or [email protected]) to support children affected by the pandemic.