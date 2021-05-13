The UPSC Prelims exam has been deferred and rescheduled for October. The civil services exam has again been delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The exams will now be held on October 10, which was earlier scheduled to be held on June 27.

The top body, responsible for holding the Civil Service examinations, had also deferred and rescheduled examinations last year too due to the Covid crisis.

India recorded 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,37,03,665, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 37,10,525.

With 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 2,58,317.