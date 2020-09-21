The announcement on Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) by the UK government comes as a relief for Indian students which exempts them from paying the fees for UK’s world-renowned comprehensive National Health Service.

Families can be reassured that students should be able to access health facilities free of charge if they properly comply with the health surcharge for the period of their immigration permission. This covers access to advise from a local doctor, emergency services and any required hospital treatment under NHS.

The Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) is part of the UK visa application and adds £300 a year for student and youth mobility visas.

A local doctor is the first point of contact for medical treatment. Students can register with a Health Centre or GP’s Surgery to get most of their illnesses and other problems treated by the GP. However, if a student needs to see a specialist, the doctor will refer him or her to an appropriate hospital department.

Along with consultations with a Doctor, most GP’s Surgeries and Health Centres also provide a range of community health services. These include vaccinations, women’s health clinics, services for parents of young children, family planning, contraception and sexual health.GP Surgeries and Health Centres are normally open during the daytime and early evening.

Speaking on this announcement, James Pitman, Managing Director UK/EU for Study Group, said, “Indian families can confidently choose to study in the UK as the country is also known for its excellent health service. Hassle-free access to it through the Immigration Health Surcharge can be a vital factor for the students who are gearing up to take the leap for their education and careers.”