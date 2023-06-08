UGC-compliant learning platform for India’s learners and educators

Learning platforms are in high demand in the education sector. To meet the requirements of Indian learners and educators, a global learning technology company D2L is providing a UGC compliant learning platform and other solutions.

D2L is deepening its long-term commitment to India with additional investments in development, support operations, hiring talent, and expanded in-country cloud solutions. D2L’s future investments will help expand D2L Brightspace across more of the education market.

Brightspace is already one of the fastest growing premium learning platforms in many markets globally and is UGC (University Grants Commission) and NEP (National Education Policy) compliant to better support Indian clients.

“We are thrilled to deepen our commitment to India as we expand our mission to transform the way the world learns,” said Elliot Gowans, Senior Vice President, International of D2L.

“We are building on a solid foundation in the region by investing more directly in on-the-ground operations.We are committed to empowering India’s learners, talented educators, and top companies with better learning experiences – that are mobile friendly, personal, and highly accessible,” he added.