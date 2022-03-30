Top Smart class edu-apps providing students an interactive learning experience in schools

For the education system, the smart class has evolved as a benefit. In India’s education system smart classes for kids are leading the evolution. Now Students not only get engaged, but their productivity also increases manifold, leading to better results. It acts as a beneficial tool for students in the classroom as it gives an interactive and fun learning experience, improves skills, time saving , and easy access to online resources and data.

Smart Class has upgraded the classroom by cultivating education by providing doors to digital teaching and learning techniques for both teachers and students by integrating the most recent technologica with academics. The introduction of smart classrooms in schools is altering the traditional education system. The smart class transition is occurring not just in private schools, but also in government institutions.

Listing below are the platforms offering Smart class systems for better learning experience:

iScuela: iScuela is a learning ecosystem that eliminates learning gaps and focuses on positive societal behavior change. It was founded by Maninder Singh Bajwa and Gagandeep Singh. iScuela’s mission is to help children become curious and transform them into lifelong learners by providing them with a high-quality and comprehensive educational experience by harnessing the power of technology. Currently they have 200,000 teachers on the platform and have more than 86% approval rate for the system. iScuela’s platform was also used to develop Avsar App for Government of Haryana, during Covid-19 lockdowns to provide learning content to students of the state. Today it is being used as a tool to deliver blended learning. The app is being used by over 2.4 million students across the state, along with 91000+ teachers.

BYJU’S: BYJU’S has become one of the topest education platforms which is providing a high-quality learning platform to a large number of students. This start-up was founded by Byju Raveendran and his wife Divya Gokulnath. Byjus’s has its headquarters in Bangalore, India. They’ve teamed up with Disney to make the learning experience more engaging, interactive and fun for the learners. Byju’s offers highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning programs for students in classes 4-12 (K-12) and competitive exams like JEE, NEET etc. They help students to learn through connecting with video exercises and learning is much easier for school kids. Byju’s also has a number of well-known subsidiaries, such as Aakash Educational Services Limited , WhiteHatJr, Gradeup.

Vedantu: Vedantu is an Indian Online tutoring platform launched in 2011 based in Bengaluru,India. It was founded by Vamsi Krishna, Pulkit Jain, Saurabh Saxena, Anand Prakash. It is a platform where teachers provide school tuition to students over the internet. They use a real-time virtual learning environment named WAVE. It provides ease to learners by allowing students to choose an online tutor of their choice for class also provides coaching services from ages 3 to 18, including preparation for competitive exams i.e. IIT-JEE, NEET, Commerce, CBSE, ICSE, and state exams like Maharashtra boards. Vedantu website has given free access to all live classes and content of Vedantu for Grades 1 to 12, JEE & NEET.

Upgrad: UpGrad is an online higher education platform that provides relevant educational programs. These programs are designed and delivered in collaboration, pedagogy, and services. Company headquarters is located in Mumbai. UpGrad has created many online programs to help thousands of professionals achieve their career goals in the areas of data technology and management. Knowledge hub Solutions Private Limited is one of the upgraded subsidiaries.

Unacademy: Unacademy is an e-learning platform company based in Bangalore. It was founded by Roman Saini, Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh in 2015. This platform aims to build an online knowledge repository for multilingual education and empower great educators and make it accessible to everyone. The e-learning platform aims to partner with the brightest minds and have courses on every possible topic in multiple languages so the whole world can benefit from these courses and their offerings.