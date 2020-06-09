Telangana government today decided to cancel the class X exams conducted by state board altogether in view of the pandemic and promote the 5.34 lakh examinees to the next class by giving grades based on marks from internal assessment.

The move comes after the Telangana High Court ordered that exams cannot be held in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy districts since these areas have turned into Covid hotspots.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations were slated to be held between 8 June and 15 July. But Hyderabad and Secunderabad have been registering nearly 100 cases daily since the lock down was relaxed.

The government will also decide on conducting graduate and post graduate examinations later on.

Meanwhile, state government today gave permission for resumption of shooting for films and television shows but with limited staff and following all guidelines issued by the government. Saluting the medical staff who wear the heavy PPE during their duty hours the governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan today highlighted the need for quality PPE.

Following her visit to Nizam Institute of medical Sciences (NIMS) the governor tweeted: “Quality PPE needed for every one on duty while attending every emergency patients as most doctors whom I met got it during Covid or non Covid emergencies. Although religious places reopened today Mecca Masjid remained closed since the authorities have decided to seek clarifications from the minority department about conditional opening of the masjid.”

Tirumala Temple reopened After remaining closed for almost two and half months the Tirumala Temple reopened to devotees with 100 employees participating in a trial run before allowing all pilgrims to visit the temple from 11 June.

Arrangements have been made to ensure social distancing as devotees stood in queues for darshan and masks have been made mandatory.