Tech institutes reopen in Odisha amid drop in COVID-19 cases

A fortnight after the reopening of schools for class 10 and class 12 students, the physical classroom teaching for final year students in technical institutions in the State recommenced on Monday amidst strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

There was an impressive turnout of students as the tech institutes reopened for the physical mode of classroom teaching after five months because of the prevailing health crisis. The classrooms, laboratories, hostels were adequately sanitized and disinfected ahead of today’s reopening of the institutions strictly in accordance with the COVID guidelines, said officials of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department.

The technical Universities, Engineering and Professional Colleges, Polytechnics & Diploma Institutions, and Industrial Training Institutes of the State, under the administrative control of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, reopened today as per the notification issued yesterday, said, officials.

It may be recalled here that the State government had earlier allowed the reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 students from July 26 amid a downward graph of Covid-19 in the State. As virtual YouTube live-streaming classes had failed to gain access to students because of poor internet connectivity and lack of mobile sets, the reopening was the sole option left with the government as academic activities had taken a severe beating due to the pandemic.