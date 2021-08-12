Tamil Nadu schools gear up to open for classes 9-12 from Sept 1

Preparations are in full swing in Tamil Nadu schools which are set to reopen for classes 9-12 from September 1, given the situation of the pandemic during that time.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has already said that the state would reopen for students of classes 9-12 from September 1 onwards if the pandemic situation is under control.

Schools that were shut since the closure due to Covid in 2020 are conducting major renovation work to welcome students in their schools. While several schools need total renovation especially those in the government sector, aided schools need minor work to make the classes fit for the return of students.

M. Pugazhendi, a teacher at a private aided school in Erode, Tamil Nadu told IANS, “The reopening of classes for students from IX to XII is welcome news but the schools have to do some renovation works here and there for the students to be in classes. The online classes had taken a toll on both the students and teachers alike but there was no other option during the Covid-19 pandemic period.”

Most of the aided school managements have been maintaining their schools ever since lockdowns were lifted partially and this has led to reopening their classes without much fuss.

George Varghese, Principal, St Josephs School, Trichy told IANS, “We had maintained our school properly since lockdown was lifted and hence not much is to be done to reopen for students of classes IX to XII. We welcome the state government decision to reopen schools and online classes were no substitute for classrooms. However, there was not much option and hence we had to conduct online classes.”

Tamil Nadu minister for school education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the government is ready to reopen schools for Class IX to XII students depending on the pandemic situation. In a statement, the minister said that preliminary works are being carried out in schools before the reopening of classes.

Minister also said that Standard Operating Protocol will be maintained in schools and 50 percent of the students will reach schools in shifts from September 1 onwards.