The result for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Paper 1 recruitment examinations results to be out on Tuesday. The exam is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission and the result can be checked on its website.

The result was earlier announced to be released on October 25, 2019.

Around 19.18 lakh candidates applied for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) or MTS staff examination. The candidates need to go to the official website to check the result.

Steps to download the result:

Step1: Go to the SSC official website

Step2: Click on the download result link

Step3: A PDF file will appear containing the name of the selected candidates

Step4: Download the PDF

The qualified candidates need to appear for the SSC MTS Paper II that will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019.