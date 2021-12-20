SPHEEHA International Drawing & Painting competition 2021 winners declared

We all are aware that Drawing & Painting helps cognitive development in children improving their creativity, develop hand-eye coordination, hone analytic skills and conceptualize ideas. Psychologists say that for the right-brained or artistic people, painting and drawing would be healthy ways of enhancing the creative skills that they already manifest. On the other hand, the left-brained or analytical people can also stimulate their creativity and improve it. When this is combined with environmental topics, it creates an inherent environmental consciousness towards conservation. The impact on kids is particularly more visible as they get sensitized towards their love for nature and wildlife, enhances their respect and relationship with the natural world and brings them together towards an environmental cause. And as they say, catch them young and watch them grow. These future budding environmentalists are the need of the hour as we see disastrous climate changes all around us.



With the above in mind, SPHEEHA (a registered NGO) held its 16th International Drawing & Painting Competition for kids on 5th December 2021. The prime objective was to allow the kids to unleash their creativity and capture their vision for environmental consciousness. Over 5000 kids from 250+ locations across 4 continents participated in the competition. There were 4 categories defined by age & grade: Superman (up to 5 years of age), Junior (up to Grade 5th), Senior (Grade 6th to Grade 8th) and Super Senior (Grade 9th to Grade 12th). The topics varied from Water to Environmental Sustainability to Pollution and Agro-Ecology based on the category.



While kids from across India and countries like Japan, US, UK, Europe, Australia, Middle-East participated in the event, the most heart-warming participation was from six special schools who participated in this event for the first time. These include Arushi – a school for specially-abled children, Parvarish – a school for underprivileged children through Museums and Rajaborari Estate Schools which provide education to tribal kids in Madhya Pradesh, Ek Pahel Pathshala – a school for underprivileged children in UP and Ramakrishna Mission School in Andhra Pradesh dedicated to give education to the poor section of the society and a CRPF camp in West Bengal where kids of CRPF officers and jawans participated.



The winners of the event are:



Speaking on the occasion, President SPHEEHA, Mr. Asad Pathan congratulated the children and mentioned that, “Participation is more important than just winning. If you will keep on participating in different competitions then one day you will get the result of your hard work. Participation increases our confidence level.”



Secretary SPHEEHA, Mr. Pankaj Gupta said, “The phenomenal turnout of students for participation at our 16th International Drawing and Painting Competition is a testimony of the efforts of our organizational structure and the environmental consciousness that we have been able to create among all sections of the society.”



Mr. Rahul Bhatnagar, who is the global event coordinator, thanked all the volunteers and participants for their whole hearted support. He said that, “We hope that one day every citizen of the planet would be sensitive enough to recognize their roles and responsibilities towards mother Earth and such competitions for kids ensure that we will be able to achieve it sooner than later.”



All participants were given certificates and a every category had one first prize winner, 6 second prize winners and 10 third prize winners. A total of 51 prizes were awarded.