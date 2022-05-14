The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation completes its biggest on-ground educational event Youngistaan

To mark the occasion of the World Athletics Day on 7th May 2022, Shikhar Dhawan Foundation celebrated the occasion as – Youngistaan, Ek Kadam padhai ki ore, Ek Kadam Uchai Ki Ore on 8th & 9th May with various schools & non-profit organizations around the country. The vision for this initiative is to fulfill the basic requirements of education supplies for underprivileged students and to provide them with zeal & enthusiasm for learning so that no child is held back from achieving greater heights.

Through this campaign, The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation aims to provide underprivileged children with access to the path of learning & sports. The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation will equip the partnering organizations and children from underprivileged backgrounds with educational supplies. We have partnered with the following groups & schools across India to impact 2100+ kids:

1. HCRA (Harmonious Children’s Rehabilitation Association), Delhi

2. Sunshine School

3. GoodDeed foundation relief

4. Sapna Sikshayala

5. Sukoon Foundation

6. Shantidevi Charitable Trust (SDCT)

7. Welfare Home for Children

8. Kiran Foundation

9. SMS or Srijanatmak Manushi Sanstha

10. Bharat Swaraj Foundation

In these locations, there will be multiple distributions of educational supplies, art & craft items, classroom materials, and sports supplies & various other needs of special kids’ supplies to the tune of around a total of 21,000+ products & articles.

The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation aims to work with the Government of India, State Governments, and UT Administrations to implement similar programmes in the future as well. The organization’s strategic investment in Impact 11 NGOs and resource mobilisation over the next 1 year will be the major pioneer breakthrough in the social cause sector & the target is to grow and develop the sport’s potential for children & youth of the country.

Under the Youngistan campaign, meritorious players in fields of sports like Taekwondo, Cricket, Tennis, Basketball, etc are being helped & sponsored. Making this campaign more inclusive, our support will also extend to para-athlete players as well. The support will cover finances for equipment, training, academy fees, and other logistics expenses for them.

Shikhar Dhawan, the Founder, quotes,” My passion is to create a deeper and sustainable impact in people’s lives. We act as an enabler by building the capacities of the NGOs and civil society organizations. Education campaign ki taraf humara pehla onground kadam hai aur fir hum aage badhte jaenge, bacho se interact karke virtually bahaut acha laga, aur sabhi ko humara ye initiative pasand aaya. Main aur meri team aap sabke support aur aashirwad se aage bhi isko aur bada banake desh ke har chote bade jagah pe leke jaenge.”

Dr. Kanika Dewan, Director-Impact and Strategy, Shikhar Dhawan Foundation quotes, “the Foundation is working relentlessly to fulfill basic requirements of education supplies for underprivileged students, and I believe that such initiatives can actually bring about a change in people’s lives. Actions speak louder than words. We have the resources and the network, so helping kids in need are our responsibility. We are feeling very strong about the cause & yes, the change is here to stay–you don’t have to sustain it, it’s is going to stay. Soon we will be floating invites to take entries to bring in 11 NGOs to nurture them; these NGOs which are spread throughout India are working on a number of social causes. This allows us to work pan India cutting across regions and states to cover the breadth and depth of India. We want to be remembered for providing outstanding services to society.”

The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is planning to adopt 11 NGOs soon & will be opening entries for registration through a designated process which will be announced soon. Foundation is working on campaigns to spread awareness & create an impact regarding issues related to providing quality education, hunger eradication, job creation, poverty, eradication of illiteracy, and other issues. Strategic measures will be adopted for the upliftment of the communities and their welfare. The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation is established with an aim to bring change and helps prevent social issues and would be devoted to the common good.