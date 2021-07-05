Saras-3D, Inc, a dynamic start-up comprising of technology innovators and educators that is harnessing the power of stereoscopic 3D technology to elevate and transform the learning experience, today announced the launch of its patent pending, innovative learning solution, Genius 3D Learning.

Commenting on the launch, Bipin Dama, Founder & CEO, Saras-3D, Inc said, “Genius 3D Learning is India’s first stereoscopic 3D technology-based learning experience that uses the power of interactive visualization to help students gain a deeper understanding of science and mathematics concepts. Genius 3D’s learning by doing approach promotes 2X faster learning and retention and consequently better scores, thus helping students achieve their academic goals.

“The solution is NCERT based and aligned to CBSE and ICSE boards. It is available for classes 10th to 12th and is designed to give students the edge they need for JEE/NEET.

“Genius 3D Learning is the product of years of research and development on creating a learning solution that lays the right foundation for learning and acquisition of knowledge to shape the students of today into the STEM innovators and problem solvers of tomorrow, empowering them to compete and succeed globally. It democratizes high quality education, making it available to all and is designed to empower the curious and ambitious minds of today.”

Designed and developed by Saras-3D, Inc, Genius 3D Learning has been customized for the Indian market. It features real life like 3D models and simulations and includes video lectures in 3D presented by subject matter experts and reviewed by alumni from the world’s leading universities.

The interactive visualization experience comes bundled with extensive quizzes, theories and activity tracking reports that help students take a proactive approach to learning. The simple, easy to use solution includes the Genius 3D Learning Application, Genius 3D Booster Box, 3D glasses and Monitor that can be connected with existing Windows systems (Laptop/Computer). It is available in options for individual students as well as for schools. Genius 3D Learning will be sold and serviced in India by Saras-3D, Inc’s subsidiary 3D EdTech Pvt Ltd.

Kashyap Mankad, Founding Member and Technical Director, 3D EdTech added, “With Genius 3D Learning, we are bringing international learnings and best practices to India. Our solution’s interactive visualization is designed in a manner where the students can interact, rotate and move objects in all directions in a three-dimensional space thus helping them understand these concepts and retain the knowledge better. Saras-3D’s subject matter experts have guided creation of these virtual laboratory simulations that till now were impossible. For example, we today have a beating heart with ECG, atomic models, simulations of a thrown projectile and much more. In short, we are offering a virtual lab experience with infinite permutations for better understanding of the concepts.”