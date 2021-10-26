Role of teachers in the life of students preparing for competitive exams

The competitive exams have always been popular amongst students as they allow the students to get admission into their desired colleges. Every year, there has been an increase in the number of students appearing for the competitive exams, and there is tough competition and high pressure for the students to score high.

For every student appearing for competitive exams, a very important factor towards success is clarity of approach. When students are clear about how to approach the preparation and are confident about it, their chances of succeeding in the exams are higher. A school teacher’s role in the life of a student preparing for competitive exams transcends beyond teaching subject matter.

A teacher should encourage students to participate in extracurricular activities, including group discussions and sports. It helps to create a safe space for students where they feel motivated and confident to participate and perform better. A teacher should help students to understand the concepts of healthy competition – positive approach, right competitive attitude, winning is not everything-learning through the process is important. A teacher should guide students to prepare strategically – plan meticulously, follow accurate techniques of learning, set time tables. The process a student follows for preparation plays a critical role in their success. A teacher should always have a solution-oriented mindset towards their students. They should try to help the students understand difficult topics in easier ways and clear their doubts.

As a student, one should focus and listen cautiously. While a teacher will help the students in possible ways, a student should be attentive, there are students who do not listen to teachers while preparing for their examination which leads to poor performance. These competitive exams are very important for the future of a student, attentiveness and listening to their teacher/ mentor can help excel in the exams.

Over the years, the number of students appearing for competitive exams has been on rise and so is the level of competition. In this scenario, proper guidance by the teachers can help the students to score high and ace the exams.

(By: Rishabh Khanna, Cognitive Scientist and Co-Founder of Suraasa)