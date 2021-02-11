Rishihood University (RU), with a vision to create a social impact ecosystem driven via grass root innovations, is all set to welcome Ravinder (Ravi) Pal Singh as its Professor of Practice for Leadership, Innovation and Design. Ravi will also be University’s Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer and will closely work with its Founding Vice Chancellor and Founding CEO to incubate a culture of innovation and incubate future entrepreneurs. This is a first of its kind appointment as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer for any university in India.

Ravi is an award winning technologist and angel investor, with several hundred global recognitions and patents. He has been acknowledged as world’s top 10 Robotics Designer, #1 Artificial Intelligence Leader in Asia and world’s top 25 CIO. He will play a vital role in helping students develop an interdisciplinary approach to entrepreneurship, innovation and social impact.

In the past Ravi has been changemaker C-level leader, inventive Innovator and creative Engineer with global fortune institutions of the likes Arthur Andersen, Wipro, Microsoft, Accenture, Air Works Group, Tata Singapore Airlines and so on.

Speaking on the occasion, Founding Vice Chancellor, Rishihood University, Dr. Kamlesh Misra said, “It is truly an honour to welcome aboard Ravi to Rishihood University. He will play an instrumental role in realising our long term vision of rejuvenating higher education and impact oriented development in India. We are extremely proud to be associated with Ravi and look forward to working with him closely.”

Already active in India, the USA, Singapore, Scotland, Mexico, and Africa, Ravi has built a global network via advisory, co-creation of hackathons, and innovation funding to create mass-entrepreneurship at grassroots across rural, towns and cities. He is a firm believer in compassionate capitalism to catalyse nation building and economic upliftment of the masses.

Professor Ravinder Pal Singh, added, “Life is about progression, it is the youth of the country who will define its future. Swami Vivekanand has been a source of light for me and at my professional prime I want to share my skills and wisdom with youth who will become successful entrepreneurs and ensure India achieves glory which it’s generations to come will consume and celebrate.”

Professor Singh’s impactful body of work in the area of Robotics, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Satellites, Intelligent Networks, Industrial Cloud, Adaptive manufacturing and Cognitive computing has unlocked value across 5 continents in improving civilization by helping various governments towards fiscal prudence & citizen services, while simultaneously encouraging compassionate capitalism thru brands and institutions like Nike, Micron Technologies, Weyerhaeuser, Bestbuy, Albertsons, Carrefour, Cognizant, General Electric (GE) and many more

Targeting the commencement of its first batch of students by August 2021, Rishihood University has so far launched the School of Creativity, School of Education, School of Entrepreneurship and School of Healthcare. Admission process for the first batch of students looking to apply for UG & PG Programs has already been initiated. It also recently launched India’s First Master’s in Public Leadership Program under the Rashtram School of Public Leadership. The university has also initiated the process towards rapid internationalization through partnerships with select Universities across the world with the first of these partnerships with Kyungdong University, South Korea.