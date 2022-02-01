Record-Breaking Placements at NITIE, Mumbai.

Despite the ongoing Covid – 19 pandemic, NITIE Mumbai has recorded 100 percent placement for its largest ever batch size of 468 students. The placement season saw a whopping 111 companies participating in the process across sectors like BFSI, Consulting, E-Commerce & Retail, FMCG, IT/Analytics, Logistics, Manufacturing and Pharma.

The highest compensation offered stood at 49 LPA while the average pay package at 25.41 LPA, a 30% increase over the previous year. The institute also witnessed a record-breaking 33% of the batch getting placed through the summer internship PPOs.

The consulting sector emerged as the top recruiter, with 160 offers being made to the students. The institute’s regular recruiters PwC, HUL, P&G, Amazon, Deloitte, KPMG, McKinsey, Flipcart reinforced their faith in the quality of talent by offering PPO’s and visiting for the final placements.

Students bagged roles in the most sought-after management leadership programs like Allcargo Velocity-Global MT program, Asian Paints LEAP Program, Axis AHEAD Program, Colgate Palmolive Business Leadership Program, General Electric Digital Technology Leadership Program, Reliance Emerging Leaders Program, Vedanta Leadership Development Program, Whirlpool Young Leaders Program etc.

There were 22 new recruiters to the campus this year, including Apple, American Express, Chainalytics, Kearney, Kotak Securities, Paytm, Rupeek, ServiceNow, Tata Digital, Zepto etc.