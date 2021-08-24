Punjab: Written exam for Jail Warden & Matron posts on 27, 28, 29 August

Written examination for 815 posts of Jail Warder and 32 posts of Jail Matron will be held between 27 August and 29 August by the Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab.

Disclosing this here today, the chairman of the Board Raman Behl on Tuesday said 2.32 lakh candidates have applied for Jail Warden and Jail Matron posts. This examination is being conducted in Chandigarh and different districts of Punjab for which about 150 examination centres have been set up.

Admit card for written test, instructions and other information related to the test has been made available on the Board’s website www.sssb.punjab.gov.in. He also urged the candidates to regularly check the Board’s website for any updates.

Keeping in view the number of candidates, the Board has decided to conduct the examination in multi shifts in three days, for the smooth conduct. The chairman has also mentioned that the Punjab Government has appointed Observers through the Deputy Commissioners in the districts. Security arrangements have been made by the SSPs of concerned districts.

Meanwhile, Behl also informed that the physical fitness test of the eligible candidates would be held of those who will clear the written test. He reiterated that the recruitment will be done purely on merit basis and candidates should not fall prey to gimmicks of anti-social elements and only hard work is the only mantra to succeed in the examination.