PU-CET (P.G.) Entrance Test -2021 result declared

Panjab University on Thursday declared the result for PU-CET (P.G.) Entrance Test -2021.

“This is for the information of the public in general and candidates in particular that the result of PU-CET (P.G.) Entrance Test -2021 conducted by the Panjab University on 3 and 4 August 2021 is available on website http://results.puchd.ac.in.,” an official spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Panjab University had rescheduled the date of PU-CET (PG)-2021 for the 2021-22 session and the examinations were scheduled for August 3 and 4. It had also added that the website will remain open till July 3.

Sources had maintained that all entrance examinations of various courses at Panjab University will be held offline. “The entrance examinations will be held offline considering a dip in Covid cases. However, precautions will be taken,” said a source.