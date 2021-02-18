Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact online with students, teachers and parents all over the world during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “As our brave #ExamWarriors start padding up for their exams, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ returns, this time fully online and open to students all over the world. Come, let us appear for the exams with a smile and without stress! #PPC2021

On popular demand, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021’ will also include parents and teachers. It’ll be a fun filled discussion on an otherwise serious subject. I call upon my student friends, their amazing parents and hardworking teachers to take part in #PPC2021 in large numbers.”

The First edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 1.0” was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018.

The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students “ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019.

The Third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 20th January 2020.