OJEE 2023 results out: How to check Odisha JEE scores, ranking

To check their scores, students are required to log in using their application number on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. Students will be able to access and view their OJEE 2023 exam scores.

You can check the results and download the page.

OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) is conducted for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the field of pharmacy, computer applications, management, technology, architecture, planning, and more. The exam is held for admission to BPharma, B.CAT, Integrated MBA (5 YEARS), first-year master’s degree courses in MCA, MBA, M TECH, M PHARM, M ARCH, M PLAN, as well as lateral admission to the second year (third semester) courses in B. TECH and B. PHARM.