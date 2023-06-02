OJEE 2023 results out: How to check Odisha JEE scores, ranking

OJEE 2023 results have been declared by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha, on June 2, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the results on the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
The OJEE 2023 entrance examination took place from May 8 to May 15 and covered 12 professional/technical education fields. Out of the total 55,979 students who registered for the exam, 48,815 candidates appeared. The ranks have been assigned to a total of 48,783 candidates based on their performance in the examination.
To check their scores, students are required to log in using their application number on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. Students will be able to access and view their OJEE 2023 exam scores.
OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination) is conducted for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the field of pharmacy, computer applications, management, technology, architecture, planning, and more. The exam is held for admission to BPharma, B.CAT, Integrated MBA (5 YEARS), first-year master’s degree courses in MCA, MBA, M TECH, M PHARM, M ARCH, M PLAN, as well as lateral admission to the second year (third semester) courses in B. TECH and B. PHARM.