The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 result is to be announced soon on its official website. A message has been displayed on the Odisha TET 2019 bseodisha.nic.in confirming the update.

Candidates can check their results on the official website by providing details like roll number and date of birth. There were two papers conducted by the board, one for those who want to teach class 1 to 5 students while second paper for those who want to teach 6th to 8th students.

The qualifying candidates will be provided with a certificate by the board.

Once the result is out, candidates can follow these steps to download their result:

Step1: Login to official website bseodisha.nic.in

Step2: Check the Latest Updates section

Step3: Result for Odisha TET 2019 will appear

Step4: Click on paper 1 or paper 2 option

Step5: Enter the details like roll number and DOB

Step6: Download the result for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website to get the latest date for the release of the result.