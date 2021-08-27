Odisha CHSE reduces plus two syllabus by 30%

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has decided to trim the +2 students’ syllabus by 30 percent for +2 courses for the second year in a row, keeping in view the COVID-19 health crisis’s adverse effect on the academic sessions.

Apart from the 30% reduction in syllabus reduction, it has been proposed to implement terminal examination (in two terms) for Class XI and XII students. As per the proposed plan, there will be 3 quarter-end exams and one annual exam each for Class XI and XII students every year said CHSE officials.

In the event, the annual +2 examination is canceled because of the COVID situation, there will be an alternative evaluation process for the publication of the results, they said, adding that the proposals have been sent to the higher authorities for approval.