No Board exams for Class V & VIII in Haryana this session : Khattar

The Haryana government has decided not to conduct board exams for Classes V and Class VIII in this academic session.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the board examinations for Class V and Class VIII have been postponed for the next one year. “These examinations will not be conducted this year by the Haryana Board of School Education,” the CM said while speaking to reporters.

Khattar said recently, the Haryana Board of School Education had decided to conduct Class V and Class VIII examinations. After this, some parents and school managers met him in this regard and urged the Board to postpone it, citing that studies have been affected due to the Covid pandemic.

“Due to this, the Board has decided not to conduct these examinations through Haryana Board of School Education for one year. Now these examinations will be conducted at the school level itself,” he said.

Private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have been resisting the move for board examinations for Class V and Class VIII on the grounds that they were required to register their Class V and Class VIII students with Board of School Education Haryana. Private schools maintained that if the Board of School Education Haryana was to conduct examinations for Class V and Class VIII, it would mean dual affiliation which was not practical or feasible for them.