COVID-19 has hit the education industry just as hard as it has affected any other industry. Students, aspiring students, parents, and even the faculty have been left in confusion and uncertainty alike. Now is the time for educational entities to display quick dynamism and adaptability.

By adopting new-age teaching/learning strategies, institutes, like Pearl Academy which is now QS I. Gauge E-Lead certified for E-Learning excellence for academic digitization with a perfect score of 150/150, could really set themselves apart from their competitors and stamp their presence as innovative and contemporary educators.

Pearl Academy is all set to hold their admission exam on 18 July.

COVID-19 crisis has led to the implementation of technological and digital solutions across industries. Remote working has become the norm in corporate organisations and this norm has translated across schools and universities as well. For regular daily scheduled classes, remote learning has become a popular solution.

There are multiple communication platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet which can be effectively utilised for interactions between students and their teachers. There are education-specific platforms as well such as Blackboard which have become extremely popular.

The crisis caused by this pandemic is also an ideal time for youngsters to upskill and enhance their abilities. With extra time on their hands, children should look to undertake online courses which are available on the internet on learning platforms such as Coursera and Udemy.

Schools and universities could also like to collaborate with these online providers to smoothen the process for students. These types of courses help in the all-round development of students and also helps to motivate them with content which ranges well-beyond the traditional education offered in classrooms.

There are a wide array of elements that can be used in relation to keeping the admission cycles up and running. Firstly, institutes must be completely transparent about any updates or changes to the admission process instead of leaving aspiring candidates – which just adds to their worry. Institutes can consider providing FAQs on websites, or even hosting live Q&A sessions or online counselling on a digital platform. This will help keep students at ease by offering them timely updates.

Universities/schools could even go the extra mile and design new engagement platforms in the form of mobile applications or admission-specific portals. Elements of an admission process such as entrance examinations and personal interviews can be shifted to digital platforms to offer convenience and comfort to both the students and administration. A digital admission process helps save time, resources, and energy for both parties involved.