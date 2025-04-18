JEE Main 2025 Result date announced by NTA: Here’s how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced that the JEE Main 2025 result will be declared by April 19, 2025. This confirmation brings some relief to students and parents across India who were awaiting the results.

The result will display the candidate’s All India Rank (AIR), subject-wise scores, and percentile–key metrics for eligibility in JEE Advanced and other engineering admissions.

The Final Answer Keys of JEE (Main) 2025 Session-II will be available for download on the JEE(Main) website by 2 PM today, i.e. on 18th April, 2025. Advertisement The result of JEE(Main) 2025 will be declared latest by 19.4.2025. This is for information to all candidates. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 18, 2025

The Session 2 exams were conducted over multiple days to accommodate the large number of applicants. Paper 1 was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) took place on April 9, 2025. All exams were conducted in computer-based mode at centers across the country. Candidates who appeared for both papers will receive individual scorecards for each.

How a candidate can check JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 results

1. Go to the official website: jeemain (dot) nta (dot) nic (dot) in

2. Click on the link for ‘JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result’

3. Log in using your application number and password

4. Your scorecard will appear on the screen–review the details carefully

5. Download and save a copy for future reference

JEE Main 2025 final answer key re-released by NTA

Meanwhile, NTA has re-released the JEE Main 2025 final answer key for Session 2 (B.E./B.Tech). The first time it was released was yesterday (April 17, 2025).

Here’s how to download the final answer key

1. Visit the official website: jeemain (dot) nta (dot) nic (dot) in.

2. Click on the link that reads ‘Final Answer Key for JEE (Main) 2025’

3. Download the PDF and check answers according to your question paper code

JEE Advanced 2025 is tentatively scheduled for June 2025, and qualified candidates must begin their preparation immediately.