JC Bose University offers seats, fee waiver for Covid affected students

To help students who have lost their earning parents to the pandemic, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad has decided to offer one supernumerary seat and fee waiver to them in all university-level UGC approved courses from the academic session 2021-22. The University has invited online applications from such students by 25 September.

Giving information on Friday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dinesh Kumar said that the ongoing corona crisis in the country for the last two years has had a profound impact on the lives of the people and caused great emotional, psychological, financial, and social distress.

The University, as a part of its social commitments, has a responsibility of helping such students who have lost their earning parents and are facing hardship to continue their studies. The University will not charge any tuition fee for such students.

During the lockdown, the University had introduced a policy to support economically weaker and needy students with the provision to waiver or refund tuition fees up to 100 percent. As many as 153 students have already availed of the financial benefit under the Policy. To encourage the girl students to pursue higher education, the University has also been offering one supernumerary seat to single girl children.

Sharing details about the initiative, the Director Admissions Maneesha Garg said the University has added one supernumerary seat in UGC approved courses being run in the University.

To claim admission under the supernumerary quota, Garg said that the student would have to apply online through the University website www.jcboseust.com by 25 September 2021 with a registration fee of Rs 100/- only, which is Rs 1000/- for other students. To join the University initiative, the admission portal nopaperform.com has also waived the processing fee of Rs 75, she added.

Garg said that only those students would be eligible to avail the facility at JC Bose University who have passed the qualifying examination and can produce death certificates for his or her working parent citing Covid-19 as the reason for death. Also, an affidavit will be required stating that the other parent is not working. The benefit would be extended to the new entrant students only from the academic session 2021, she added.