Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) commenced the admission process for a PhD programme under the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) through a direct entry channel for 20 academic departments, one academic centre and two centres of excellence at IIT Roorkee.

The objective of the PMRF programme is to attract the best talent into research thereby realizing the vision of development through innovation.

The selected candidate will be awarded a fellowship of Rs 70,000-80,000 per month along with a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year (total of Rs10 lakh for five years) for pursuing Ph D at IIT Roorkee.

There is no fee for the application process.

The application process began on 5 June and will end at 5 pm on 14 June 2020.

Aspirants can check the eligibility criteria by clicking on the link: https://may2020.pmrf.in/index.php/guidelines/eligibility-and-application-procedure

The eligible candidates are required to email the application form along with relevant academic certificates and a statement of purpose (SOP) to [email protected]

For further details, candidates can visit: https://www.iitr.ac.in/admissions/pages/Phd.html & https://may2020.pmrf.in/