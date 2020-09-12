In an endeavour to revamp the curriculum in tune with requirements over time and achieve excellence, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, has introduced the Term (Quarter) System in the 2-year MBA programme wherein each year of the programme has been divided into four terms.

The objective of the new structure is to drive excellence through the expansion of the knowledge base and encourage the promotion of research and innovation. This initiative by the Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee will put the institution in the league of premier B-schools in India wherein this programme structure is running successfully.

“IIT Roorkee has achieved a new milestone with the implementation of the Term (Quarter) system in the 2-year MBA programme. The new structure is in tune with industry needs and has a successful track record of implementation in reputed B-schools in India and abroad. The Term system will allow students to explore a wider knowledge terrain through the introduction of diversified courses.

“It will be supplemented by practical components that will equip students with problem-solving, critical-thinking and decision-making skills to tackle the challenges of Industry 4.0,” said Prof M Parida, Deputy Director, IIT Roorkee.

The new structure has been implemented since August 2020 session. Henceforth, the first year of the MBA programme will comprise mostly theoretical subjects while the second year would be inclined more towards practical learning such as industry visits, corporate interactions, projects, and research.

The last term (8th quarter) would constitute only the Final Project for exposing students to a greater degree of the practical aspect of the course. The move will also allow faculty project mentors to devote a greater number of hours to support students in the completion of their project.

“The Term system will expose students to a wider range of disciplines whereas the practical aspect of the course will comprise relevant industry exposure and project work. The new structure has a proven track record of upskilling the students in line with requirements of the futuristic workforce” Prof. M K Barua, Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee, said.

Some of the salient features of the new program structure are the introduction of fast-paced courses of 1 credit, 1.5 credits, and 2 credits that will allow for the inclusion of more subjects in the curriculum, the ability to choose electives from the 4th term (1st year) itself, teaching the electives which are in high demand by the companies in the 1st year itself to equip students with the required knowledge before the placement season.