IIM Sirmaur launches Executive MBA in “Digital Transformation and Analytics”

IIM Sirmaur Board in its 16th meeting approved the Executive MBA Degree programme in “Digital Transformation and Analytics” for the working executives. The programme shall run from July/August 2022, and will be offered to executives on part-time basis with intake of 60 seats. The delivery of the curriculum will be in hybrid mode in which the participants shall be offered sessions virtually and will also be visiting the campus in Himachal Pradesh.

Through its rigorous curriculum in emerging areas like artificial intelligence, analytics etc., the programme promises take aways like access to qualified faculty, symbiotic relationships with industry, peer learning opportunities and the alumni network. The programme has been conceived keeping in mind the present market trends and the global environment. It shall have customized segments to ensure that the participants acquire the desired skill sets and analytical acumen in sync with global expectations.

The first year of the programme consisting of 4 terms shall focus on building knowledge in the core areas of management education across domains like Marketing Management, Finance & Accounting, OB &HRM, Decision Sciences, and Operations Management etc. The second year of the programme consisting of 3 terms shall focus in the niche area of ‘Digital Transformation’ and ‘Analytics’ via electives courses.

According to Professor Neelu Rohmetra, Director, IIM Sirmaur, “the programme aims to meet career unification goals for middle and senior-level professionals of the state of Himachal Pradesh and the country, working with the government and the private sector. The programme has been designed carefully to cater to the context of technological priorities and analytical requirements of current business needs. I am glad to share that this is the third new programme offered at IIM Sirmaur besides the general flagship MBA programme in last 3 years; others being MBA (Tourism & Hospitality Management) and the doctoral programme in Management (Ph.D). I appreciate the team of young faculty lead by Prof. Vikas Kumar and Prof. Pradipta Patra, who have worked on the proposal for nearly two years. I am also thankful to the experts in the Area, the members of the Academic Council and the Board of Governors for providing their valuable inputs in the formalization of this programme”.

The admissions to the programme (ExMBA-part-time) with the eligibility parameters and other details shall be announced in January/February 2022.