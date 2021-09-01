IGNOU extends Admission up to 15 September

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of online fresh admission and re-registration of all Masters, Bachelor, Diplomas & Certificate programmes up to 15 September, 2021 for the July-2021 session.

Details of the IGNOU academic programmes for the July, 2021 session can be accessed from the link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/. The prospective learners can apply for Masters/Bachelor/Diploma/Certificate programmes of the University on the official website, informed the Regional Director of IGNOU Regional Centre Chandigarh, Dr AK Dimri. Last date of submission of ‘online’ admission form for the July session was earlier fixed for 31 August.

For all those candidates, who have been planning to get admission in any of the IGNOU courses can apply for the same online. Firstly the candidate has to register themselves (if not registered) on the official website i.e https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

Whereas those who have already registered can simply login with the id- password and fill up the application form for the admission in the July session at Indira Gandhi National Open University for 2021. Also, before filling up the IGNOU admission form, candidates must go through the general instructions, eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc. on the official website. Applicants can also download the complete details of the programmes from the IGNOU website.